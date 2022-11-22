Kassogtha Uploads New Music Video "Plume"
Young Swiss progressive death metallers Kassogtha celebrate the release of their stunning new album "rEvolve" (11th November, Klang Machine Music) with their new video for "Plume." You can check it out below.
Of "Plume," vocalist Stephany comments: "On 'rEvolve,' we set no limits to our creativity. It was a very challenging album for us to write and it pushed us way out of our comfort zones. Each of us went through times when we thought “oh wow, this is really hard, I don’t know if I’m going to make it…but let’s do it anyway”. As passionate musicians we can only hope that true metal fans will see the blood and tears we put in.
"'rEvolve’ is a perfectly timed release valve for the two years of isolation, anxiety and grief we all went through recently. That challenging time really shone a bright light for me on an endless cyclical loop of frustration, grief, addiction and hope many of us are stuck in without even realising it. The songs convey a mix of fury and anticipation that we didn’t even realise we felt so strongly, and the results were often surprising and emotional to us."

