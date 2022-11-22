Eternal Closure Shares "Making Of" New Album "At The Center Of It All" Video

This past September, Montreal’s Eternal Closure unleashed the new album "At The Center Of It All – Chapter I." It is a diverse, heavier, and more technical record than anything they have done before. Demonstrating their songwriting abilities being taken to a new level along with incorporating elements of prog, and djent with their solid core base. The band is sharing with fans a behind the scene glimpse into the making of the record in the studio with producer Chris Donaldson, which can be viewed below.

"The album tracking was such a fun time and we thought it would be interesting to share this experience with our audience." adds the band.

Composed of six tracks, "At The Center Of It All – Chapter I" is the first of two parts that will have 13 in total. The band split their material like this to allow for maximum breathing time for each release. The second part can be expected next year.

Like their previous records, the album was produced, mixed, and mastered by Christian Donaldson (Cryptopsy), who has become an integral part of the band’s sound. The album artwork was done by Pascal Marcoux and Jonathan Lauzon.

The band is a fun one to watch live, they don't take themselves too seriously, and the rare sight of three guitarists adds an extra dimension to their music that you never knew you were missing out on. "At The Center Of It All – Chapter I" is an incredible-sounding record that will blow people’s minds. It is recommended for fans of Periphery, Killswitch Engage, and As I Lay Dying.