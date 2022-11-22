The Last Ten Seconds Of Life Shares New Single "Dreams Of Extermination"

The Last Ten Seconds Of Life have released their huge new single "Dreams Of Extermination," from their forthcoming EP "Disquisition On An Execution," to be released on 25th of November via Unique Leader. You can watch a visualizer video for the song below.

Following their career-defining self-titled album (released January 2022), TLTSOL's new EP is deathcore brutality at its most potent. Having toured with Cattle Decapitation across the US early in 2022, "Disquisition On An Execution" is the first taste of the band with new vocalist Tyler Beam (ex-Promise Breaker) at the helm, with Dylan Potts (drums), Andrew Petway (bass) and Wyatt McLaughlin (guitars) completing the line-up.

A Pennsylvania-bred deathcore band with a relentless, ferocious attack – and a name taken from a Smiths song – TLTSOL emerged in 2010 and have since become a major name on the underground scene with their emotionally intense and physically punishing sound.