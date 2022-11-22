Ad Infinitum Debuts "Somewhere Better" Music Video

Since the release of their debut album in 2020, rising modern symphonic metal stars Ad Infinitum have stirred up the scene, and are now about to unveil their electrifying third studio album, "Chapter III – Downfall," out March 31 via Napalm Records. Consisting of catchy anthems and heavy, modern riffs paired with the vicious vocal melodies of the incredibly talented Melissa Bonny, Ad Infinitum's unique sound has garnered them millions of video views to date on hits like "Marching On Versailles" and "Unstoppable." This next mesmerizing offering provides another wave of proof of their breakout success.

With their powerful first single, “Upside Down“, the multinational band garnered over 250k views on YouTube within just a few days. Now, after returning from several sold out shows on their expanded European and UK tour with Amaranthe, Beyond The Black and Butcher Babies, they have unleashed their next appetizer, "Somewhere Better."

The new track creates an ethereal, catchy soundscape with screaming guitars colliding with vocalist Melissa Bonny’s haunting, perfectly contrasting voice. Underlining the ballad’s captivating feeling, its video creates a perfect symbiosis both musically and visually, carrying the listener into the new world of Ad Infinitum.

Ad Infinitum on "Somewhere Better":

"After playing “Somewhere Better” on tour and sharing fantastic and emotional moments with thousands of people all around Europe and the UK, we are thrilled to release this song, together with a video full of memories of our tour with Amaranthe, Beyond the Black and Butcher Babies. Warm greetings to all the people who will spot themselves in this video!"