Lordi Signs With Atomic Fire Records; New Album Expected Next Spring

While the world's favourite hard rock monsters, Lordi, are currently busy touring Europe, they are already gearing up for the next chapter of their spooky history: today, the horde are proud to announce their signing to Atomic Fire Records. While their current 7-CD(!) album box, "Lordiversity," was released just one year ago, the famous Finnish group with mastermind Mr. Lordi have fully seized their time at home during the pandemic to record a follow-up album that will see the light of day in Spring 2023.

Lordi comments: "We are damn proud to announce that Lordi are joining the impressive ranks of Atomic Fire Records! We're quite psyched up to stir the pots with Markus Wosgien, Flori Milz and their fantastic team. Leaving AFM Records (thanks a million, Jochen) was not an easy decision for us since the support there was always great! Stay tuned monster maniacs, the next era is all set and ready and awaiting just right around the corner..."

Atomic Fire Records label founder/A&R Markus Wosgien adds, "With Lordi, we are happy to welcome another heavyweight of the heavy metal scene to Atomic Fire Records. 20 years ago, their fantastic debut »Get Heavy« was released and you simply had to love them! The combination of their monster image with traditional '80s metal was a real joy on every single one of their albums and is always a guarantee for a true metal inferno live on stage. What Mr. Lordi and his monster clan recently created on the 7-CD package 'Lordiversity' still leaves me speechless and will probably never be seen again in this form. We are looking forward to the next chapter with some new monster anthems par excellence!"