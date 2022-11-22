Ashen Horde Premiere New Single "The Courtesan" From Upcoming New Album "Antimony"
Blackened tech-death band Ashen Horde premiere a new single titled “The Courtesan”, taken from their upcoming new album "Antimony", which will be out in stores January 23 via Transcending Obscurity Records.
Check out now "The Courtesan" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
Another track named ""The Physician" has premiered earlier this month as well and is streaming via Spotify below:
Explain the outfit:
“The verses in ‘The Courtesan’ feature what are probably the most traditional black metal elements on the album, but of course we’ve mixed them with some doom and death-inspired passages in true Ashen Horde fashion. There are fewer lyrics on this track, and that really gave Stevie a chance to tap into a sinister, slithery side of his vocal style, which I think worked very well. In the context of the album’s concept, this song looks at the victim’s mistress, who is struggling with feelings of passion, guilt, and longing; combined, those seem like a pretty strong motive for poisoning someone!”
What's Next?
