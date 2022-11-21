Fetal Sewage Premiere New Single & Music Video "Aborted With A Machete" From New EP "Dahmers Kitchen"
Los Angeles, California-based slamming death metal/deathgrind outfit Fetal Sewage premiere a new single and music video named “Aborted With A Machete”, taken from their new EP "Dahmers Kitchen".
Check out now "Aborted With A Machete" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
