Tribunal Premiere New Single "Apathy's Keep" From Upcoming New Album "The Weight Of Remembrance"

Vancouver-based doom outfit Tribunal - the new proect featuring classically trained cellist, bassist, and vocalist Soren Mourne alongside guitarist and vocalist Etienne Flinn- premiere their new single named "Apathy's Keep". The track is taken from their upcoming debut full-length "The Weight Of Remembrance".

The album was mixed and mastered by Markov Soroka (Tchornobog, Drown, etc.) and will be out on January 20th, 2023.

Check out now "Apathy's Keep" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

"The Weight Of Remembrance" track listing:

1. Initiation

2. Of Creeping Moss and Crumbled Stone

3. Apathy's Keep

4. Remembrance

5. A World Beyond Shadow

6. Without Answer

7. The Path