Tribunal Premiere New Single "Apathy's Keep" From Upcoming New Album "The Weight Of Remembrance"
Vancouver-based doom outfit Tribunal - the new proect featuring classically trained cellist, bassist, and vocalist Soren Mourne alongside guitarist and vocalist Etienne Flinn- premiere their new single named "Apathy's Keep". The track is taken from their upcoming debut full-length "The Weight Of Remembrance".
The album was mixed and mastered by Markov Soroka (Tchornobog, Drown, etc.) and will be out on January 20th, 2023.
Check out now "Apathy's Keep" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
"The Weight Of Remembrance" track listing:
1. Initiation
2. Of Creeping Moss and Crumbled Stone
3. Apathy's Keep
4. Remembrance
5. A World Beyond Shadow
6. Without Answer
7. The Path
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Azaghal Premiere New Single "Syöpäläinen"
- Next Article:
Fetal Sewage Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Tribunal Premiere New Single 'Apathy's Keep'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.