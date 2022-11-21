Azaghal Premiere New Single "Syöpäläinen" From Upcoming New Album "Alttarimme on Luista Tehty"



Finland's black metal trio Azaghal premiere a new single titled “Syöpäläinen”, taken from their upcoming new album "Alttarimme on Luista Tehty". The record will be released by Immortal Frost Productions (and distributed through a big group of other world-wide labels) on February 24, 2023.

Check out now "Syöpäläinen" streaming via YouTube fand Spotify for you now below.