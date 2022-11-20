Four More Bands Added To Mystic Festival 2023 Line-up

Band Photo: Meshuggah (?)

Masters of the extreme from Meshuggah, old players of thrash from Exodus, dark priesthood of Alcest, and retro flash of Lucifer – four new additions to Mystic Festival 2023.

Mystic Festival 2023 will take place on June 7-10 in Gdansk, at the already familiar grounds of the Shipyard. More information and tickets can be found on their website.