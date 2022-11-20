Four More Bands Added To Mystic Festival 2023 Line-up
Band Photo: Meshuggah (?)
Masters of the extreme from Meshuggah, old players of thrash from Exodus, dark priesthood of Alcest, and retro flash of Lucifer – four new additions to Mystic Festival 2023.
Mystic Festival 2023 will take place on June 7-10 in Gdansk, at the already familiar grounds of the Shipyard. More information and tickets can be found on their website.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Four More Bands Added To Mystic Festival Line-up"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.