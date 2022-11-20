Withered Throne Premiere New Single "Apophenia" - Beneath The Massacre & Alterbeast Members Guest

Withered Throne premiere a new single titled “Apophenia”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Enantiodromia", which will be out in stores December 9, 2022. The track features a guest solo by Beneath The Massacre guitarist Chris Bradley and guest vocals by Mac Smith (ex-Krosis, Alterbeast, Hammer Of Dawn, Decrepit Birth).

Check out now "Apophenia" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



