Traitors & Infant Annihilator/Scumfuck Frontmen Team Up For New Track "Tag Team Champions"
Traitors frontman Tyler Shelton and Dickie Allen of Infant Annihilator and Scumfuck have oined forces for a new wrestling-themed track named "Tag Team Champions" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Godsmack Premiere New Music Video For "Surrender"
- Next Article:
Withered Throne Premiere New Single "Apophenia"
0 Comments on "Traitors & Scumfuck Frontmen Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.