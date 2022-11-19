"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Godsmack Premiere New Music Video For “Surrender”

posted Nov 19, 2022 at 3:50 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Godsmack premiere a new official music video for their latest single “Surrender“ taken from the group’s upcoming studio full-length “Lighting Up The Sky, due out on February 24th, 2023 via BMG.

Comments vocalist/guitarist Sully Erna:

“‘Surrender‘ is a very cut and dry song. It’s simply about the exhaustion we can all feel in relationships at times from the redundancy of fighting with each other. At a certain point in our lives, we submit to putting aside who’s right or wrong, we just want it to STOP! So we wave the white flag.”

