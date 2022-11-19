Godsmack Premiere New Music Video For “Surrender”
Godsmack premiere a new official music video for their latest single “Surrender“ taken from the group’s upcoming studio full-length “Lighting Up The Sky, due out on February 24th, 2023 via BMG.
Comments vocalist/guitarist Sully Erna:
“‘Surrender‘ is a very cut and dry song. It’s simply about the exhaustion we can all feel in relationships at times from the redundancy of fighting with each other. At a certain point in our lives, we submit to putting aside who’s right or wrong, we just want it to STOP! So we wave the white flag.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Godsmack Premiere New Music Video For 'Surrender'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.