Hyeena (Ex-Ligeia) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Bring On The Storm”

Hyeena are wrapping up their debut full-length “Freedom From The Default” for a spring 2023 release via Innerstrength Records. The outfit - featuring ex-Ligeia frontman Keith Holuk alongside drummer Austin Bryant and live bassist Mike Verlizzo - premiere a new single and music video off it titled “Bring On The Storm“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



Tells Holuk:

“‘Bring On The Storm‘ is a song that was initially more intricate, but it was simplified to get more to the heart of the vibe. Lyrically, it’s attempting to lay out some of the concepts of how to rewire to the mindset of positive thinking. I definitely didn’t write very positive lyrics back in the day with Ligeia which worked with that therapeutic direction, and I obviously needed that outlet back then.

I think that it was very helpful to me and the people who connected with that type of expression. In retrospect, I feel as if it may have contributed to adding more troubles in my life that were unnecessary so it’s something that I wanted to change for the better, for me and for the listeners.

Maybe it’s a style that doesn’t usually go with metal core, but I didn’t want to toxify people’s minds with negativity that could attract more problems just for the sake of venting. I wanted the lyrics for Hyeena to be more helpful and hopefully more fun!”