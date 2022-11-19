Headline News

alt. Premiere New Single & Music Video “Wraith” - Sign With SharpTone Records

Australian alternative hardcore metal outfit alt. have inked a record deal with SharpTone Records (Resist Records in Australia). A new music video for their new single “Wraith” has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





Explains vocalist Dan Richards:

“We’re extremely excited and honoured to have signed with Resist and Sharptone. Graham Nixon at Resist is a true legend in the Australian music scene, his passion, knowledge, and work ethic is amazing and really inspires us to give the band everything we have. Then you have SharpTone, such a fresh and exciting label who have really breathed new life into the alternative music world in recent times with such a diverse roster of both emerging and established artists. They’re great people, and we deeply respect the attention they have given Australian bands too. We really do have the perfect team we were hoping for, and we’re grateful to be working with so many like-minded people who all want to make something special.”