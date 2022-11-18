Headline News

Nightwish Vocalist Floor Jansen Reveals She's Cancer Free

Band Photo: Nightwish (?)

Floor Jansen, vocalist of Finnish symphonic metal stars Nightwish and formerly of After Forever, has announced that she is now cancer free. The singer announced on October 26th that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and would undergo surgery the following day. It appears that the operation was a complete success as she's now revealed in a social media post that she is cancer free. Her message reads as follows:

"Great news! I am cancer free! The surgery took everything cancerous out and it hasn’t spread! I’ll get local radiation therapy in February to make sure everything stays out.

"I’m getting my energy back after the surgery and feel a huge relief to know it was successful! I’m not back to a 100% but I have no doubt the shows will give me the power push I need to rock with all of you on the upcoming European tour.

"Thank you for your amazing support and well wishes."