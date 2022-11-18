Amorphis Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023

Band Photo: Nightwish (?)

Finnish metal legends Amorphis has been confirmed as the latest act to board the upcoming eleventh edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise. The floating festival will take place aboard the Freedom Of The Seas, which will set sail from Miami on January 30th and head to Bimini, Bahamas before returning on February 3rd.

The lineup is now as follows:

Abysmal Dawn

Amorphis

Cynic

Evergrey

Fallujah

Feuerschwanz

Insomnium

Jungle Rot

Kamelot

Korpiklaani

Kreator

Mänegarm

Nightmare

Nightwish

Novembre

Obscura

Oceans Of Slumber

Rotting Christ

Sirenia

Uli Jon Roth

Visions Of Atlantis

Warbringer