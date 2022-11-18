Atena Posts New Music Video "Slip Away" Online
Norwegian metalcore act Atena have returned with their first new single and music video for "Slip Away." With fast-paced verses, immensely catchy choruses, beautiful build-ups and slamming breakdowns, "Slip Away" has it all.
On the new single, Atena states:
"Usually, we’re not in control of how any of our songs end up and 'Slip Away' is a perfect example of that. While writing it became clear that it was very much about reminiscing the past and the melancholy of those last sunny days in the fall before winter."
Atena are putting modern Norwegian metalcore on the map with their relentless mix of heavy guitars, electronic samples and hip-hop influences. Following on from 2020’s "Drowning Regret & Lungs Filled With Water" album, the four-piece is back with a fresh sound, showing us another side to their music with their new track mixed and mastered by the highly proclaimed Swedish producer Henrik Udd (Bring Me The Horizon, Architects, Dayseeker).
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Threshold Releases "Haunted" Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Amorphis Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023
0 Comments on "Atena Posts New Music Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.