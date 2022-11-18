"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Atena Posts New Music Video "Slip Away" Online

posted Nov 18, 2022 at 2:44 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Norwegian metalcore act Atena have returned with their first new single and music video for "Slip Away." With fast-paced verses, immensely catchy choruses, beautiful build-ups and slamming breakdowns, "Slip Away" has it all.

On the new single, Atena states:
"Usually, we’re not in control of how any of our songs end up and 'Slip Away' is a perfect example of that. While writing it became clear that it was very much about reminiscing the past and the melancholy of those last sunny days in the fall before winter."

Atena are putting modern Norwegian metalcore on the map with their relentless mix of heavy guitars, electronic samples and hip-hop influences. Following on from 2020’s "Drowning Regret & Lungs Filled With Water" album, the four-piece is back with a fresh sound, showing us another side to their music with their new track mixed and mastered by the highly proclaimed Swedish producer Henrik Udd (Bring Me The Horizon, Architects, Dayseeker).

