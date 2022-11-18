Catalyst Debuts New Music Video "A Different Painting For A New World"
Recently French technical death metal quartet Catalyst released their second album, "A Different Painting For A New World" through Non Serviam Records.
Today the band unveils the official video for the title track. "We’re beyond thrilled to share with you our biggest work to date regarding our music videos, with the eponymous track ‘A Different Painting For A New World!'" comment Catalyst.
