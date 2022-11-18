Jag Panzer Welcomes New Guitarist Ken Rodarte
American heavy/power metal veterans Jag Panzer has announced that touring guitarist Ken Rodarte has joined the group on a full time basis. A statement from founding member Mark Briody reads as follows:
"Ken’s done a great job on the last several tours. When he expressed interested in joining the band we put him on an 8-week audition to see how he’d fit in with our creative process. Ken’s contribution to ‘The Hallowed’ exceeded all of our expectations. Harry, Rikard, John and I are all excited to have Ken on board."
