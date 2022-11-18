"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Jag Panzer Welcomes New Guitarist Ken Rodarte

posted Nov 18, 2022 at 1:44 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

American heavy/power metal veterans Jag Panzer has announced that touring guitarist Ken Rodarte has joined the group on a full time basis. A statement from founding member Mark Briody reads as follows:

"Ken’s done a great job on the last several tours. When he expressed interested in joining the band we put him on an 8-week audition to see how he’d fit in with our creative process. Ken’s contribution to ‘The Hallowed’ exceeded all of our expectations. Harry, Rikard, John and I are all excited to have Ken on board."

