Gaupa Unveils "Exoskeleton" Video; New Album "Myriad" Out Today

Today, unique Swedish psychedelic rock band Gaupa are celebrating the release of their sophomore album, "Myriad." It features eight diverse and exquisitely crafted songs that stroll between progressive rock, psychedelic/stoner rock, doom and folk. An eclectic and unpredictable, yet very mature record by a band that is destined to win over any open-minded music enthusiast, from any branch of the heavy rock spectrum.

In celebration, Gaupa have released a gorgeous animated video for the album's powerful opening track "Exoskeleton." The clip was created by Simon Hjortek who has already worked on some of Gaupa's previous, visually striking music videos. Here, he combined retro sci-fi with mind-bending surrealism, perfectly matching the dream-like atmosphere that runs like a golden thread through Gaupa's body of work.

Gaupa commented:

"We are extremely stoked to finally share this album with the world! Love/ Gaupa"