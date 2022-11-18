Darkest Era Posts New Lyric Video "Wither On The Vine" Online
Irish dark metal band Darkest Era have released their emotive new single "Wither On The Vine." It's the third track to be taken from their stunning new album, "Wither On The Vine," which is out now via Candlelight Records. You can check out a lyric video for the song below.
Guitarist Ade Mulgrew comments: "The song 'Wither On The Vine' pulls together many of the thematic threads across the album. It is inspired by the antithetical feeling of, on one hand, overwhelming despair at the social, political, and environmental realities of today, whilst simultaneously looking into the innocent eyes of childhood and wanting to maintain the illusion that there is only beauty in the world for as long as possible."
