U.D.O. Releases "Holy" Visualizer Video

U.D.O. celebrate the release of "The Legacy" 2-CD compilation with a new video for their classic song "Holy," out now on AFM Records. You can check it out below.

Rounding off a special anniversary year for the band (35 years since the foundation of the group as well as the launch of their debut album "Animal House" and its fearless leader & voice Udo Dirkschneider (who turned 70 this April), today, iconic heavy metal act U.D.O. is celebrating the release of their "Best Of" compilation, entitled "The Legacy," via AFM Records!

"The Legacy" proves that U.D.O. produced classics throughout their entire career. Their longevity and quality of output is almost unmatched within the heavy music scene. With such an impressive back catalogue gathered within the past three and a half decades, it’s simply an impossible task to compile a double CD of material and satisfy everyone, but, "The Legacy" is by far the most extensive retrospective the band has ever released. Featuring 33 tracks overall and including songs from all U.D.O. studio albums, the compilation also includes 4 rare bonus songs which a lot of U.D.O.‘s loyal followers will hear for the first time.