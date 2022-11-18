Former Necromantia Frontman The Magus To Record First Solo Album In February

Yoth Iria, Thou Art Lord and former Necromantia vocalist/bassist George Zacharopoulos (aka The Magus/Magus Wampyr Daoloth) has announced that he will begin recording his debut solo album in February of next year. A message from the musician reads as follows:

“After about a year of collecting ideas, transforming thoughts to music and giving sound to visions I can confirm that together with EL we have finished the pre-production of the complete material to be included in our forthcoming album. We shall enter PENTAGRAM studio in mid February.

"Rising from the Depths….

"The Magus"