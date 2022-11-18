Exclusive

Monument of Misanthropy Premiere New AI-Assisted Music Video "Exceptionally Sadistic"

European technical brutal death metal institution Monument Of Misanthropy have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to premiere a new AI-assisted official music video for Monument Of Misanthropy's track "Exceptionally Sadistic" taken from the band's latest album "Unterweger". The conceptual album is chronicling the story of Austrian serial killer Jack Unterweger who committed murder in several countries – Austria, Germany, Czech Reupulic and the United States.

The dark and nightmarish clip was created by the amazing video artist Luc Leclerc of Above The Void - who already created the latest music video for Voivod's track "Quest For Nothing". Check out now "Exceptionally Sadistic" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Explains George "Misanthrope" Wilfinger:

"When I've watched Luc's clip for the Voivod song "Quest For Nothing" I told myself, this is exactly what I want for one of our "Unterweger" tracks to be done. I think Artificial Intelligence is the future of visual creation and Above The Void are really among the best in this field. We're so happy to share this dark and nightmarish clip with you. It perfectly portrays the thousand faces and the split personality of this devilish serial killer. Now press play and take a deep look into the abyss and it maybe will stare back at you!"