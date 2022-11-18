Stray From The Path Premiere Music Video “Neighborhood Watch”
Stray From The Path premiere a new performance-themed music video for “Neighborhood Watch”, taken from their latest album “Euthanasia“. The footage was shot amid the group’s 2022 North American tour with The Devil Wears Prada and Dying Wish.
