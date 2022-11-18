Black Veil Brides Premiere New Music Video For “Devil”

Black Veil Brides premiere a live-themed music video for “Devil“. The footage was shot during the group’s October 26th, 2022 live performance in Mexico City. Black Veil Brides released their new EP “The Mourning” past month, with “Devil“ serving as the opening track.

Check out now "Devil" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.