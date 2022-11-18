Stillwell (Korn, P.O.D.) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Welcome To My World” - With Fieldy On Backing Vocals

Band Photo: Korn (?)

Stillwell - featuring Korn bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu, P.O.D. drummer Wuv Bernardo, and vocalist/guitarist Q-Unique - premiere another new single and music video titled “Welcome To My World“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

While Fieldy has remained absent from Korn past year, he and his Stillwell bandmates have been productive, releasing a series of tracks over the past months.



Comments Fieldy:

“I’m doing something in this video that you’ve never seen before.” [our guess doing backing vocals]