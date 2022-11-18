Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: Order of Nosferat

Bands featured in this column are typically either fresh new buds or long-timers who haven’t received their due exposure. On occasion, I highlight newer bands that are comprised of scene veterans. Case in point: Order of Nosferat. The project is comprised of Finland’s Anzillu on drums (From the Void, Iku-Turso, Nachtvrucht, Serpentfyre) and Germany’s Count Revenant on

vocals, guitars, bass and keyboards (Sarkrista, Slagmark, ex-Rituals of a Blasphemer, ex-Sarastus). As Order of Nosferat, the international act hasn’t been wasting time since its start in 2021, having released three full-lengths since that time.

The devilish duo is at it again, set to release its fourth album, “Vampiric Wrath Unleashed,”

via Purity Through Fire on December 21. The band is essentially a hybrid of scathing, melodic black metal that’s rich with soaring keyboards as well as standard but likable dungeon synth. Songs like “The Lone Lord” and “Whispers from the Master’s Tomb” sound like the soundtrack and score to old black and white horror flicks without dialogue with a dash of Emperor’s influence. On the flip side, “Hunting Eyes of Fury” is a delightful slab of lo-fi melodic black metal that embraces a slight sense of groove. The contrasting styles keep “Vampiric Wrath Unleashed” interesting throughout.