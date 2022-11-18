Column
Unearthing the Metal Underground: Order of Nosferat
Bands featured in this column are typically either fresh new buds or long-timers who haven’t received their due exposure. On occasion, I highlight newer bands that are comprised of scene veterans. Case in point: Order of Nosferat. The project is comprised of Finland’s Anzillu on drums (From the Void, Iku-Turso, Nachtvrucht, Serpentfyre) and Germany’s Count Revenant on
vocals, guitars, bass and keyboards (Sarkrista, Slagmark, ex-Rituals of a Blasphemer, ex-Sarastus). As Order of Nosferat, the international act hasn’t been wasting time since its start in 2021, having released three full-lengths since that time.
The devilish duo is at it again, set to release its fourth album, “Vampiric Wrath Unleashed,”
via Purity Through Fire on December 21. The band is essentially a hybrid of scathing, melodic black metal that’s rich with soaring keyboards as well as standard but likable dungeon synth. Songs like “The Lone Lord” and “Whispers from the Master’s Tomb” sound like the soundtrack and score to old black and white horror flicks without dialogue with a dash of Emperor’s influence. On the flip side, “Hunting Eyes of Fury” is a delightful slab of lo-fi melodic black metal that embraces a slight sense of groove. The contrasting styles keep “Vampiric Wrath Unleashed” interesting throughout.
Jay H. Gorania is a long time metal journalist and sings for Trench Warfare. He also writes for Blabbermouth and Hellbound.ca and has in the past edited for Pit and written for Metal Maniacs, Unrestrained!, Hails and Horns, AMP and Outburn as well as other media outlets.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Trivium Unveils "The Shadow Of The Abattoir" Video
- Next Article:
Stillwell (Korn, P.O.D.) Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Unearthing the Metal Underground:Order of Nosferat"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.