Trivium Unveils New Music Video "The Shadow Of The Abattoir"

Band Photo: Trivium (?)

Orlando, Florida metal mainstays Trivium has posted a new music video online for the song, "The Shadow Of The Abattoir." You can check it out below. The track comes from the band's latest album, "In The Court Of The Dragon," which was released in October 2021. A statement from video director Pavel Trebukhin reads as follows:

"Making a video for a band you grew up listening to is a dream come true. 'Don't go searching for the battle, you won't find any beasts to slay' - I think this line is what stood out the most to me. I knew I had to somehow visualise this message.

"Being a fan of dark science fiction, fantasy, and heavily inspired by 80s world of Stranger Things, I came up with this idea of a haunted book that holds a secret nobody should know. But because of our human nature, we never know when to stop, so the book keeps feeding off our curious souls, taking one victim after another.

"One of the main challenges we've faced was how do we make copyright-free book illustrations? It would cost tons of money and time to draw all of them from scratch, so the technology came to help. All of the illustrations you see in the book were 100% AI generated with the help of Midjourney Bot. Then, the whole book was custom made and was actually finished just one hour before the shoot.

"Overall, we had lots of fun making it. Wouldn't be possible without the amazing team that has worked tirelessly for 3 days shooting it. And pay attention to detail, you might find a couple easter eggs hidden throughout the video."