Blackbriar Signs With Nuclear Blast Records; Shares New Song "Crimson Faces"

Having refined their broody, mesmerising vision of gothic/symphonic metal to cinematic levels, with three EPs and a full-length album behind them, Blackbriar continue to set their sails towards the future. The Netherlands based band are proud to announce their signing to Nuclear Blast Records, and are currently working towards their second full-length album, accompanied by long-time collaborator, Joost van den Broek. Today, the band have released a brand-new song titled "Crimson Faces." You can check it out below.

Singer, Zora Cock comments on the signing:

"Dear fans, we're so excited to have partnered up with Nuclear Blast Records! Having been an independent band for many years, we’ve finally found the perfect fit that makes our dreams come to life! Joining forces with this incredible label is a huge step for Blackbriar! We promise you that there are a lot of exciting things coming, starting with a brand-new single that's OUT NOW! Listen to 'Crimson Faces' on all music platforms, and let us know what you think! Love, Blackbriar."

Jens Prueter, Head Of A&R Nuclear Blast Europe:

“Please warmly welcome Blackbriar to the Nuclear Blast family! It has been a pleasure to meet them at Joost van den Broek’s studio and to get a sneak preview on the exciting things to come. We’re thrilled to work with such a creative team. It’s amazing what the band have already achieved completely DIY, creating a unique world of their own. Expect to be enchanted – this is probably the biggest gift that artists can give us.”

Zora Cock commented on the single:

"'Crimson Faces' tells a story of being haunted by ghosts, jealousy, and insecurities, based on the old classic Gothic novel 'Rebecca'. You asked us to make a different kind of music video, one of us performing instead of portraying a story, and we thought Crimson Faces was the perfect song to do this with. We hope we’ve fulfilled your wishes!"