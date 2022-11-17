Batushka Announces European Tour Dates With Hate
Band Photo: Hate (?)
Following a successful North American tour, the ultimate Polish metal package is getting back onto the lands of Europe — don’t miss selected shows of Batushka and Hate in February 2023! Having just returned from oversea tours in the US and Mexico, Batushka are stronger than ever, ready to give their European pilgrims the unholy mass.
The legendary Polish blackened death gods Hate have proven to be a great match with Batushka within several tour legs. It is a must to have a live taste of the songs of pure blasphemy inspired by archaic Slavic themes and mythologies from their album Rugia, as well as best works from Auric Gates of Veles.
The tour dates are as follows:
16.02 Apeldoorn (NL) "Gigant"
17.02 Copenhagen (DK) "Hotel Cecil"
18.02 Sneek (NL) "Het Bolwerk"
19.02 Rotterdam (NL) "Baroeg"
20.02 London (UK) "The Dome"
21.02 Manchester (UK) "Rebellion"
22.02 Antwerp (BE) "Venue TBA"
23.02 Mannheim (DE) "MS Connexion"
24.02 Aarburg (CH) "Musigburg"
25.02 Milan (IT) "Legend Club"
26.02 Salzburg (AT) "Rockhouse"
27.02 Brno (CZ) "Melodka"
28.02 Bratislava (SV) "Randall"
01.03 Ostrava (CZ) "Barrak"
02.03 Budapest (HU) "Barba Negra"
03.03 Zwickau (DE) "Club Seilerstraße"
04.03 Oberhausen (DE) "Helvete"
05.03 Trier (DE) "MJC"
