Rage Behind Posts New Single "Season Of Blood" Online
Aggressive metal band Rage Behind brings back a devastating thrash metal vibe that aggregates battle when vocals and drums come in with its brutal precision and an evil guitar solo in their fifth single, "Season Of Blood." You can check out a visualizer video for the song below.
