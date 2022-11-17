Babymetal Shares New Lyric Video "Monochrome"
Japanese metal band Babymetal have released their latest single along with the band's first ever official lyric video for "Monochrome," taken from their forthcoming concept album "The Other One," out 24th March 2023. You can check it out below.
After Babymetal make their official return on January 28th and 29th of next year at Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall, they will also be joining Swedish metal band Sabaton on their Europe tour in April 2023.
Sabaton frontman Joakim Brodén, who collaborated with Babymetal on 2018 track "Oh! MAJINAI," commented: “If there ever was a band that would break all the rules, it’s Babymetal, with the power and precision to deliver a full on heavy metal show! It’s not our first rodeo together, expect nothing but excellence from Babymetal!"
The tour dates are as follows:
14.04. UK Leeds – First Direct Arena
15.04 UK London – OVO Arena Wembley
16.04. UK Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena
18.04. UK Glasgow – OVO Hydro
21.04. FR Paris – Zenith
22.04. DE Frankfurt – Festhalle
24.04. DE Hamburg – Barclays Arena
25.04. LU Esch / Alzette – Rockhal
28.04. SE Stockholm – Avicii Arena
29.04. NO Oslo – Spektrum
30.04. DK Copenhagen – Royal Arena
02.05. DE Hannover – ZAG Arena
03.05. NL Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome
05.05. DE Berlin – Mercedes Benz Arena
06.05. DE Leipzig – Quarterback Immobilien Arena
07.05. AT Vienna – Stadthalle
09.05. PL Lodz – Atlas Arena
10.05. CZ Ostrava – Arena Ostrava
12.05. DE Cologne – Lanxess Arena
13.05. BE Antwerp – Sportpaleis
15.05. DE Munich – Olympiahalle
18.05. EE Tallinn – Saku Arena
19.05. FI Helsinki – Ice Hall
20.05. FI Kuopio – Kuopio Hall
