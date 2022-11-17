Babymetal Shares New Lyric Video "Monochrome"

Japanese metal band Babymetal have released their latest single along with the band's first ever official lyric video for "Monochrome," taken from their forthcoming concept album "The Other One," out 24th March 2023. You can check it out below.

After Babymetal make their official return on January 28th and 29th of next year at Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall, they will also be joining Swedish metal band Sabaton on their Europe tour in April 2023.

Sabaton frontman Joakim Brodén, who collaborated with Babymetal on 2018 track "Oh! MAJINAI," commented: “If there ever was a band that would break all the rules, it’s Babymetal, with the power and precision to deliver a full on heavy metal show! It’s not our first rodeo together, expect nothing but excellence from Babymetal!"

The tour dates are as follows:

14.04. UK Leeds – First Direct Arena

15.04 UK London – OVO Arena Wembley

16.04. UK Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena

18.04. UK Glasgow – OVO Hydro

21.04. FR Paris – Zenith

22.04. DE Frankfurt – Festhalle

24.04. DE Hamburg – Barclays Arena

25.04. LU Esch / Alzette – Rockhal

28.04. SE Stockholm – Avicii Arena

29.04. NO Oslo – Spektrum

30.04. DK Copenhagen – Royal Arena

02.05. DE Hannover – ZAG Arena

03.05. NL Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome

05.05. DE Berlin – Mercedes Benz Arena

06.05. DE Leipzig – Quarterback Immobilien Arena

07.05. AT Vienna – Stadthalle

09.05. PL Lodz – Atlas Arena

10.05. CZ Ostrava – Arena Ostrava

12.05. DE Cologne – Lanxess Arena

13.05. BE Antwerp – Sportpaleis

15.05. DE Munich – Olympiahalle

18.05. EE Tallinn – Saku Arena

19.05. FI Helsinki – Ice Hall

20.05. FI Kuopio – Kuopio Hall