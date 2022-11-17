Abysmal Dawn And Visions Of Atlantis Added To 70000 Tons Of Metal Lineup

Band Photo: Nightwish (?)

The organisers of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise have announced a further two bands for the 2023 edition of the floating festival. Joining the roster are Austrian symphonic power metal favourites Visions Of Atlantis, as well as technical death metal crew Abysmal Dawn. The event will take place aboard the Freedom Of The Seas, which will set sail from Miami on January 30th and head to Bimini, Bahamas before returning on February 3rd.

The lineup is now as follows:

Abysmal Dawn

Evergrey

Fallujah

Feuerschwanz

Insomnium

Jungle Rot

Kamelot

Korpiklaani

Kreator

Mänegarm

Nightmare

Nightwish

Novembre

Obscura

Oceans Of Slumber

Rotting Christ

Sirenia

Uli Jon Roth

Visions Of Atlantis

Warbringer