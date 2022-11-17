Abysmal Dawn And Visions Of Atlantis Added To 70000 Tons Of Metal Lineup
The organisers of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise have announced a further two bands for the 2023 edition of the floating festival. Joining the roster are Austrian symphonic power metal favourites Visions Of Atlantis, as well as technical death metal crew Abysmal Dawn. The event will take place aboard the Freedom Of The Seas, which will set sail from Miami on January 30th and head to Bimini, Bahamas before returning on February 3rd.
The lineup is now as follows:
Abysmal Dawn
Evergrey
Fallujah
Feuerschwanz
Insomnium
Jungle Rot
Kamelot
Korpiklaani
Kreator
Mänegarm
Nightmare
Nightwish
Novembre
Obscura
Oceans Of Slumber
Rotting Christ
Sirenia
Uli Jon Roth
Visions Of Atlantis
Warbringer
