Melodic Waves: Brutal Assault 2023 Adds IN FLAMES, BORKNAGAR, WOLFHEART, OMNIUM GATHERUM, BE'LAKOR To The Line-Up

Brutal Assault 2023 announces its third - and conceptual - band update for Brutal Assault #26.

Named "melodic waves" it also features one of the festival's headliners:

Swedish melodic death metal icons IN FLAMES will be playing at the fortress Josefov, CZ, as well as Norwegian band BORKNAGAR who haven't played Brutal Assault for 10 years.

WOLFHEART

OMNIUM GATHERUM

BE'LAKOR



