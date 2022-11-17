King of Scorn Premiere New Single "Slow Decay" From Upcoming New Album "Under a Pale Sun"

German downtempo/deathcore outfit King of Scorn premiere a new single titled “Slow Decay”, taken from their upcoming new album "Under a Pale Sun", which will be out in stores in early 2023.

Check out now "Slow Decay" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



