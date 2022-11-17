King of Scorn Premiere New Single "Slow Decay" From Upcoming New Album "Under a Pale Sun"
German downtempo/deathcore outfit King of Scorn premiere a new single titled “Slow Decay”, taken from their upcoming new album "Under a Pale Sun", which will be out in stores in early 2023.
Check out now "Slow Decay" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Premiere Single
- Next Article:
Melodic Waves: Brutal Assault 2023 Adds IN FLAMES
0 Comments on "King of Scorn Premiere New Single 'Slow Decay'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.