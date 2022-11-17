Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Premiere New Single "Mr. Medicine" From Upcoming New Album "Land Of Sleeper"

Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK-based psychedelic stoner rock/metal outfit Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs premiere a new track and music video named "Mr. Medicine". The song is taken from their upcoming new record "Land Of Sleeper" due out February 17th, 2023.

Check out now "Mr. Medicine" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Comments guitarist Sam Grant:

"['Mr. Medicine' is] song written to be a sonic arrow, purposefully succinct with no fat and no detours."

Adds frontman Matt Baty:

"Music is a powerful medicine and it should be consumed daily for mental wellbeing. Mr Medicine's faithful and highly regarded colleague is Doctor Gig, who we also have on speed dial Lyrically I suppose the sentiment is not too dissimilar to Sister Sledge 'Lost In Music,' only galvanized by heavy, heavy doses of distortion and really big drum fills."