The Last Reign Premiere New Single "Sands of Fate" From Upcoming New Album "Endangered Pieces Volume One"

Buffalo, NY-based melodic death metal outfit The Last Reign premiere a new single titled “Sands of Fate”, taken from their upcoming new album "Endangered Pieces Volume One", which will be out in stores February 10, 2023.

Check out now "Sands of Fate" streaming via YouTube for you now below.





“Sands of Fate” features nimble riffing from founding guitarist Brian Platter. His style combines technical precision with an emotive flare. The song also features the vocal tandem of Lauren Wishnie and guest growler Jesse Isadore (Design the Void). The Last Reign’s collaboration with Isadore leans into progressive and core influences without sacrificing the reverence for melodic death from the ’90s. When the band slows down the composition for the song’s final 40 seconds, it’s with devastating success. “Sands of Fate” does more than kick off the compilation with a bruising track. It also reveals the direction the band may head in 2023 and beyond.

“The initial idea for our collaboration with Jesse Isadore was to put a three song EP together which would feature one original and two covers,” The Last Reign shares. “The new song would also appear on his upcoming solo album and then we would each choose one cover. A version of this song has been around since the bands inception back in 2015. It has come a long way in it’s development since then, but there are still some remnants of the original demo version. We have blended melodic death with a progressive metalcore sound to compliment Jesse’s vocal stylings. He is a tremendous vocalist and it was a pleasure working with him!”