"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Colonial Wound (Yashira, Ex-Kylesa Etc.) Premiere New Single “Altar Of Youth”

posted Nov 17, 2022 at 2:29 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Colonial Wound‘s debut album “Easy Laugh” is slated for a December 09th release date by Hex Records. The band - featuring Yashira‘s Dylan Mikos on bass and vocals, ex-Kylesa touring drummer John Edwards, guitarist Ben Clifton and vocalist Jeremy Atkins - premiere a new single by the name of “Altar Of Youth”, which is streaming via Spotify for you now below.

“Easy Laugh” track-list:

01 – “Halogen Green”
02 – “Handcuff Trick”
03 – “Cyanotype”
04 – “YSL”
05 – “Covering Ground”
06 – “Altar Of Youth”
07 – “On Nationalism”
08 – “Lavish”
09 – “Yurchenko”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Colonial Wound (Yashira, Etc.) Premiere New Single"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 