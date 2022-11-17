Colonial Wound (Yashira, Ex-Kylesa Etc.) Premiere New Single “Altar Of Youth”

Colonial Wound‘s debut album “Easy Laugh” is slated for a December 09th release date by Hex Records. The band - featuring Yashira‘s Dylan Mikos on bass and vocals, ex-Kylesa touring drummer John Edwards, guitarist Ben Clifton and vocalist Jeremy Atkins - premiere a new single by the name of “Altar Of Youth”, which is streaming via Spotify for you now below.

“Easy Laugh” track-list:

01 – “Halogen Green”

02 – “Handcuff Trick”

03 – “Cyanotype”

04 – “YSL”

05 – “Covering Ground”

06 – “Altar Of Youth”

07 – “On Nationalism”

08 – “Lavish”

09 – “Yurchenko”