Colonial Wound (Yashira, Ex-Kylesa Etc.) Premiere New Single “Altar Of Youth”
Colonial Wound‘s debut album “Easy Laugh” is slated for a December 09th release date by Hex Records. The band - featuring Yashira‘s Dylan Mikos on bass and vocals, ex-Kylesa touring drummer John Edwards, guitarist Ben Clifton and vocalist Jeremy Atkins - premiere a new single by the name of “Altar Of Youth”, which is streaming via Spotify for you now below.
“Easy Laugh” track-list:
01 – “Halogen Green”
02 – “Handcuff Trick”
03 – “Cyanotype”
04 – “YSL”
05 – “Covering Ground”
06 – “Altar Of Youth”
07 – “On Nationalism”
08 – “Lavish”
09 – “Yurchenko”
