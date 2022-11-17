Candlemass Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “When Death Sighs”
Band Photo: Candlemass (?)
Doom metal veterans Candlemass premiere a final single ahead of this Friday’s (November 18th, 2022) release of their new full-length “Sweet Evil Sun“. The advance track is titled “When Death Sighs“ and comes along with a lyric video.
Check out now "When Death Sighs" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
