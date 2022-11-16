Living Wreckage (Anthrax, Shadows Fall, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "The End of the Line" From Self-Titled Debut Album
Living Wreckage - the new group comprised of vocalist Jeff Gard (Death Ray Vision), guitarists Jon Donais (Anthrax, Shadows Fall) and Matt LeBreton (Downpour), bassist Matt Bachand (Shadows Fall, Act of Defiance) and drummer Jon Morency (Let Us Prey) – premiere a new lyric video for “The End of the Line,” from the band’s recently released full-length self-titled album.
Living Wreckage was produced and engineered by Shane Frisby (Revocation, Unearth, The Ghost Inside), and mixed by Pete Rutcho (Falling in Reverse, Danny Elfman).
Tells frontman Gard:
"I'm kinda making an indirect statement that if individual people or us as a society want to move forward, we can’t be pointing the finger or bullshitting ourselves"
