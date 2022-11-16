HolyName (Ex-Sleeping Giant) Premiere New Single “The Sect” - Demon Hunter’s Ryan Clark Guests
HolyName - the outfit led by ex-Sleeping Giant frontman Tommy Green - premiere their new single “The Sect“, which features a guest spot from Demon Hunter vocalist Ryan Clark. The track is off tha band's self-titled debut album scheduled for a January 13th release date by Facedown Records.
“HolyName” track listing:
01 – “Meet Me Somewhere Quiet”
02 – “Creed (REV Gang)” (feat. Eric Gregson)
03 – “The Sect” (feat. Ryan Clark of Demon Hunter)
04 – “Fall On Your Knees” (feat. Brook Reeves of Impending Doom)
05 – “Open Skies”
06 – “They See” (feat. Michael Felker of Convictions)
07 – “Celestial” (feat. Joe Musten of Advent/Beloved, etc.)
08 – “Perpetua”
09 – “Mr. Millestone” (feat. Brook Reeves of Impending Doom)
10 – “My Way”
11 – “Follower”
12 – “St. Dismas” (feat. Nothing Left)
