HolyName (Ex-Sleeping Giant) Premiere New Single “The Sect” - Demon Hunter’s Ryan Clark Guests

HolyName - the outfit led by ex-Sleeping Giant frontman Tommy Green - premiere their new single “The Sect“, which features a guest spot from Demon Hunter vocalist Ryan Clark. The track is off tha band's self-titled debut album scheduled for a January 13th release date by Facedown Records.

“HolyName” track listing:

01 – “Meet Me Somewhere Quiet”

02 – “Creed (REV Gang)” (feat. Eric Gregson)

03 – “The Sect” (feat. Ryan Clark of Demon Hunter)

04 – “Fall On Your Knees” (feat. Brook Reeves of Impending Doom)

05 – “Open Skies”

06 – “They See” (feat. Michael Felker of Convictions)

07 – “Celestial” (feat. Joe Musten of Advent/Beloved, etc.)

08 – “Perpetua”

09 – “Mr. Millestone” (feat. Brook Reeves of Impending Doom)

10 – “My Way”

11 – “Follower”

12 – “St. Dismas” (feat. Nothing Left)