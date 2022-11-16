Headline News

See You Next Tuesday Premiere New Single & Music Video “Hey Look, No Crying”

Mathcore outfit See You Next Tuesday are back with their first new music in fourteen years. Today the band premiere their new single and music video ftitled “Hey Look, No Crying“ off their forthcoming new album “Distractions”, due out on February 17th, 2023 through Good Fight Music.



Explains frontman Chris Fox:

“It is more or less about looking back at your life and basically being in mourning for the moments of your life that you’ll never get to relive as you are ultimately aging, slowly moving towards your own death alone and becoming less and less relevant to the world.

I struggle heavily with the idea of death and growing old and fixate on it a lot which I express a few times on this album. At times I am devastated by remembering and realizing the moments I should have cherished more at the time that they were happening. And then I get back to reality where I’m there by myself and separated by years from that moment.”

“Distractions” track-list:

01 – “ How Insensitive”

02 – “ What A Funny Girl You Used To Be”

03 – “ Hey Look, No Crying”

04 – “ Why Can’t You Behave”

05 – “ Glad To Be Unhappy”

06 – “ I’ll Never Be The Same”

07 – “ I’ll Never Smile Again”

08 – “ Day In The Life Of A Fool”

09 – “ Call Me Irresponsible”

10 – “ This Happy Madness”

11 – “ I Had The Craziest Dream”

12 – “ That’s What God Looks Like To Me”

13 – “ Strange Music”