Sanguisugabogg Premiere New Single & Music Video "Pissed" From Upcoming New Album "Homicidal Ecstasy"

Sanguisugabogg premiere a new single and music video titled “Pissed”, taken from their upcoming new album "Homicidal Ecstasy", which will be out in stores February 03rd via Century Media.

Explain the outfit:

“This song is a showcase of the struggle of finding euphoria and bliss out of something savagely disastrous and ultimately just wreaking havoc on anything in your path so it ceases to exist or ever haunt your mind again. It’s not self reflection, it’s not fantasy, and it’s not a game; it’s something savagely brutal presented in our own way so you can shove the hell out of the person next to you and have a good time while getting ‘Pissed’ with us!”

Adds frontman Devin Swank:

“Everything became more legit. The musicianship, the production, the lyrics – which delve much more into horror and body horror – are more thought-out. It’s not just a bunch of dick and fart jokes.

After lockdown, once the restrictions from COVID lifted, we were hungry not just tour but start writing again. Ced [Davis] had moved from bass to guitar and Drew [Arnold] also started playing guitar.”





“Homicidal Ecstasy” track-list:

01 – “Black Market Vasectomy”

02 – “Face Ripped Off”

03 – “Pissed”

04 – “Testicular Rot”

05 – “Hungry For Your Insides”

06 – “Skin Cushion””

07 – “A Lesson In Savagery”

08 – “Narcissistic Incisions”

09 – “Mortal Admonishment”

10 – “Proclamation Of The Frail”

11 – “Necrosexual Deviant”

12 – “Feening For Bloodshed”