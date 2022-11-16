"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Meshuggah Premiere New AI-Assisted Music Video For “They Move Below”

posted Nov 16, 2022 at 2:34 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Swedish metal band Meshuggah premiere an official AI-assisted music video for their song “They Move Below“ off the band’s latest studio full-length “Immutable“.

Comment the group:

“The video was produced with the assistance of an AI programmed to manipulate images based on the artist’s interpretation of themes in the music and title.”

