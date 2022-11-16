Meshuggah Premiere New AI-Assisted Music Video For “They Move Below”

Band Photo: Meshuggah (?)

Swedish metal band Meshuggah premiere an official AI-assisted music video for their song “They Move Below“ off the band’s latest studio full-length “Immutable“.

Comment the group:

“The video was produced with the assistance of an AI programmed to manipulate images based on the artist’s interpretation of themes in the music and title.”