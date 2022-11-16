ERRA Premiere New Music Video For “Pull From The Ghost”
A new official music video for “Pull From The Ghost” has premiered online from ERRA streaming via YouTube for you now below. The live footage was captured during the group’s headlining run this past summer.
Explains frontman Jesse Cash offered:
“Our fans exceeded our expectations over the summer by making our headliner the success that it was,. The shows were such a blast, and we were documenting video of them every night. After digging through hours of footage, we comprised this video. For the people who came out, we hope the video may do for you what it does for us, which is to ground us back in that moment when we were a part of it. For everyone else, we hope you’ll come be a part of the next one.”
ERRA will be out touring with We Came As Romans and Brand Of Sacrifice for the below booked shows:
01/19 Pittsburgh PA – Mr. Smalls
01/20 Philadelphia PA – TLA
01/21 Worcester MA – The Palladium
01/22 New York NY – Irving Plaza
01/24 Baltimore MD – Baltimore Soundstage
01/25 Richmond VA – Canal Club
01/26 Charlotte NC – The Underground
01/27 Atlanta GA – The Masquerade
01/28 Orlando FL – House of Blues
01/30 Houston TX – White Oak Music Hall
01/31 Austin TX – Empire
02/01 Dallas TX – House of Blues
02/03 Phoenix AZ – The Nile
02/04 Anaheim CA – House of Blues
02/05 Sacramento CA – Ace of Spades
02/07 Portland OR – Hawthorne Theatre
02/08 Seattle WA – The Crocodile
02/10 Salt Lake City UT – The Complex
02/11 Denver CO – Summit Music Hall
02/13 Lawrence KS – Granada
02/14 Minneapolis MN – Varsity Theater
02/15 Chicago IL – House of Blues
02/17 Columbus OH – The King of Clubs
02/18 Detroit MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
