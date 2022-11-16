ERRA Premiere New Music Video For “Pull From The Ghost”

A new official music video for “Pull From The Ghost” has premiered online from ERRA streaming via YouTube for you now below. The live footage was captured during the group’s headlining run this past summer.

Explains frontman Jesse Cash offered:

“Our fans exceeded our expectations over the summer by making our headliner the success that it was,. The shows were such a blast, and we were documenting video of them every night. After digging through hours of footage, we comprised this video. For the people who came out, we hope the video may do for you what it does for us, which is to ground us back in that moment when we were a part of it. For everyone else, we hope you’ll come be a part of the next one.”

ERRA will be out touring with We Came As Romans and Brand Of Sacrifice for the below booked shows:

01/19 Pittsburgh PA – Mr. Smalls

01/20 Philadelphia PA – TLA

01/21 Worcester MA – The Palladium

01/22 New York NY – Irving Plaza

01/24 Baltimore MD – Baltimore Soundstage

01/25 Richmond VA – Canal Club

01/26 Charlotte NC – The Underground

01/27 Atlanta GA – The Masquerade

01/28 Orlando FL – House of Blues

01/30 Houston TX – White Oak Music Hall

01/31 Austin TX – Empire

02/01 Dallas TX – House of Blues

02/03 Phoenix AZ – The Nile

02/04 Anaheim CA – House of Blues

02/05 Sacramento CA – Ace of Spades

02/07 Portland OR – Hawthorne Theatre

02/08 Seattle WA – The Crocodile

02/10 Salt Lake City UT – The Complex

02/11 Denver CO – Summit Music Hall

02/13 Lawrence KS – Granada

02/14 Minneapolis MN – Varsity Theater

02/15 Chicago IL – House of Blues

02/17 Columbus OH – The King of Clubs

02/18 Detroit MI – St. Andrew’s Hall