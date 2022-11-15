Feuerschwanz Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023

Band Photo: Nightwish (?)

German rock/metal outfit Feuerschwanz has been confirmed for the latest edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, which will set sail from Miami on January 30th and take place aboard the Freedom Of The Seas ship. The destination this time will be Bimini, Bahamas before returning to Florida on February 3rd.

The lineup is now as follows:

Evergrey

Fallujah

Insomnium

Kamelot

Korpiklaani

Kreator

Mänegarm

Nightmare

Nightwish

Novembre

Obscura

Oceans Of Slumber

Rotting Christ

Sirenia

Uli Jon Roth

Warbringer