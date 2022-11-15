Dirty Shirt Shares Video Of Full Hellfest Performance

Transylvanian FolkCore Orchestra Dirty Shirt had an intense summer this year performing on many major European Festivals, which included France's Hellfest Open Air, and today they are sharing with fans their full live set from that 45 min set, which includes tunes off their latest album "Get Your Dose Now!" released this past April.

Mihai Tivadar (keyboards, guitars, main composer) adds:

"As I live in France and I already participated as a spectator in 2019, playing at Hellfest was a dream coming true. Even if the wait was long (since we were confirmed for 2021) and the stress enormous (partially due to the technical problems of the monitor system at the start of the show), being on the Hellfest stage will remain an unforgettable life experience. It was an enormous pleasure to see the Temple filled to capacity, even before going on stage, and still a few thousand people in front of the tent, watching the show on screens. Now I hope to have the chance to return perhaps one day to this exceptional festival, but until then, I am impatient to meet the French public at our next show in France, in December this year and in March 2023."