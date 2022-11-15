Gojira Added As Sedond Mystic Festival Headliner For 2023
Mystic Festival has added Gojira as one of the headlining acts for it's 2023 edition. The festival is set to take place in Gdansk, Poland on June 7-10. Ghost was announced as a headliner already, there are two headliner spots left.
